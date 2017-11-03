In apartheid echo, State Security Agency demands recall of Zuma book

In a surprise move reminiscent of apartheid SA, the State Security Agency (SSA) has served a cease-and-desist letter on NB Publishers, demanding that they withdraw Jacques Pauw’s explosive book, The President’s Keepers, from bookstores and that they retract parts of the book.

NB Publishers said in a statement released on Friday that the SSA was also threatening to go to court to get an "interdict preventing [NB Publishers] from further distribution, further printing, publishing or promotion of the book" should the NB Publishers not withdraw it from bookstores.

The SSA would also "institute criminal charges against you and any other individual concerned in relation to those parts of the book which are in violation of the relevant statutes".