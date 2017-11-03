National

In apartheid echo, State Security Agency demands recall of Zuma book

03 November 2017 - 14:49 Claudi Mailovich
Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS
Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS

In a surprise move reminiscent of apartheid SA, the State Security Agency (SSA) has served a cease-and-desist letter on NB Publishers, demanding that they withdraw Jacques Pauw’s explosive book, The President’s Keepers, from bookstores and that they retract parts of the book.

NB Publishers said in a statement released on Friday that the SSA was also threatening to go to court to get an "interdict preventing [NB Publishers] from further distribution, further printing, publishing or promotion of the book" should the NB Publishers not withdraw it from bookstores.

The SSA would also "institute criminal charges against you and any other individual concerned in relation to those parts of the book which are in violation of the relevant statutes".

Pauw’s book paints a picture of a gangster state, with claims that President Jacob Zuma had not filed his tax returns for the first five years of his presidency, and that he received a salary of R1m a month from a dodgy benefactor for four months after being elected as president.

According to NB Publishers, in the lawyer’s letter sent this week, SSA said, "We record that the book contains parts that are in contravention of the Intelligence Service Act, Act 65 of 2002.

"As our client is constitutionally mandated to ensure the security of the state and protect the identity of its members and agents, it has a duty to act in instances where such security is breached either by disclosure of its legitimate operational methods, classified documents, as well as the identity of its agents," says the letter.

NB Publishers said they stood by the author and the book and their attorney would respond to the SSA letter.

