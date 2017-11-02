Pakistan is a potential market for state-owned arms manufacturer Denel‚ according to defence analyst Helmoed Heitman.

He spoke after Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown and Denel embarked on a working visit to Pakistan this week.

The Department of Public Enterprises said the purpose of the visit — at the invitation of Pakistan’s defence production minister, Rana Tanveer Hussain — was to explore the potential for co-operation between Denel and Pakistani companies and its defence force.

"This is a feather in the cap for Denel as it seeks to expand its market share‚" Heitman said.

He said Pakistan did not want equipment that did not work and Denel made good guns and missiles.

"Pakistan has bought equipment from Denel in the past."

Heitman said the visit made sense‚ although it would have made been more useful for Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and her military team to be part of the visit.

He said it would not be a problem for SA to pursue weapon sales to Pakistan and India‚ two geopolitical rivals that both have nuclear weapons.

He said other countries‚ such as the US and Russia‚ sell to both countries.

"India and Pakistan are not at war."

The department said that apart from Brown’s meetings with Hussain‚ the delegation would visit various strategic sites for discussions on potential future co-operation between Denel and the Pakistani Defence Force.

It said Zwelakhe Ntshepe‚ who was appointed Denel CEO last week after acting in the position for two years‚ had been influential in Denel’s quest to develop new international markets and partnerships.