KwaZulu-Natal tops list of irregular spenders, again

02 November 2017 - 13:36 Naledi Shange
Picture: ISTOCK

KwaZulu-Natal was the biggest culprit of irregular expenditure in the 2016-17 financial year‚ according to the latest report from the auditor-general.

KwaZulu-Natal racked up irregular expenditure worth R7.8bn‚ a 218% increase from last year‚ when the province was also the biggest culprit.

Irregular expenditure in the Free State rose by 181%‚ totalling R3.5bn.

Limpopo’s irregular expenditure had increased by 150% in comparison to last year. It had irregular expenditure of R1.5bn.

The Eastern Cape had an increase of 92% and had irregular expenditure worth R1.1bn.

The auditor-general’s latest report states that irregular expenditure has increased by 55% to least R45.6bn in the 2016-17 financial year.

Much of the expenditure stemmed from previous years. The bulk of the irregular expenditure (78%) was identified and disclosed by the audited entities while 22% was uncovered during the audit.

Most of the irregular expenditure (89% or R40bn) was attributed to poor supply chain management.

While there were fewer auditees with irregular expenditure (67%) compared with last year (72%)‚ irregular expenditure had increased over the past four years‚ the auditor-general said.

