Joburg’s cash dwindles, but no sign of collapse

Cash and cash equivalents for the group, including the city’s entities, stood at R3.09bn for the financial year that ended on June30, compared with R4.3bn at the end of the 2015-16 financial year, according to the metro’s cash-flow statement.

Total budgeted expenditure was R45.2bn for 2016-17, but only R43.49bn was spent, leaving a difference of about R1.8bn. The total revenue that was to be collected according to the final budget was R48.9bn, but the actual amount collected amounted to only R45.7bn. The total shortfall was R3.2bn.

The city’s billing system has been mired in crisis for more than a decade. Johannesburg’s DA mayor, Herman Mashaba, has made it one of his priorities to clean up the billing system. This has not yet been achieved, and this problem could have contributed to the undercollection of revenue in the city.

Mashaba has been waging war on corruption since he took office. But despite this, the City of Johannesburg, including its entities, incurred R1bn in irregular expenditure, bringing the total for the city to R2.8bn.

The opening balance for irregular expenditure was R1.8bn at the end of 2015-16, after the city added R245m to the starting total of R1.5bn after 2014-15.

Irregular expenditure is defined in the Public Finance Management Act as "expenditure other than unauthorised expenditure, incurred in contravention of or that is not in accordance with a requirement of any applicable legislation".

Unauthorised expenditure for the city and its entities amounted to R792m, while fruitless and wasteful expenditure amounted to R93m for 2016-17.

Lufuno Mashau, the mayor’s financial adviser, chose not to explain the reason for the fall in the cash balance or give any other details in the pre-audited financials. They would refrain from premature comments and let the auditor-general continue with the process, he said.

Once the figures had been audited, they would be presented to the council and the residents of Johannesburg. But ANC councillor and former mayoral committee member for finance Geoff Makhubo said that the cash balance contained in the unaudited financials was kept artificially high by digging into the debt-redemption fund and grants. If the budget was not adjusted, financial collapse would follow, he said.

