EFF wants early report on Eskom

The EFF in Parliament has proposed that the portfolio committee on public enterprises formulate a preliminary report on early observations from its inquiry into state capture of Eskom thus far and come up with proposals to stop the looting of state-owned entities.

The proposal came when business rescue practitioner Piers Marsden detailed how Eskom made sure the Guptas purchased Glencore’s struggling Optimum Colliery, in the process, elbowing out Pembani.

His testimony came a day after former Trillian executive Mosilo Mothepu revealed how CEO Eric Wood made a financial killing from the December 2015 cabinet reshuffle, in which Nhlanhla Nene was fired as finance minister.

Marsden was the co-business rescue practitioner for Optimum between late 2015 and 2016. On Tuesday, he appeared before the portfolio committee on public enterprises’s state of capture inquiry into governance at Eskom, Denel and Transnet.