National

DA walks out of Zuma’s last Q&A session for the year

02 November 2017 - 17:20 Bekezela Phakathi
DA leader Mmusi Maimane holds a copy of the explosive new book by Jacques Pauw, The President's Keepers, during a question and answer session with President Jacob Zuma on Thursday. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
DA leader Mmusi Maimane holds a copy of the explosive new book by Jacques Pauw, The President's Keepers, during a question and answer session with President Jacob Zuma on Thursday. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

The DA staged a dramatic walkout of President Jacob Zuma’s question and answer session in the National Assembly on Thursday after the president dodged a question pertaining to his legal costs on corruption charges.

In a rowdy session — also the president’s last for the year — Zuma side-stepped multiple questions from the opposition, and was defended by the presiding officers, National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete, and her deputy Lechesa Tsenoli.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane asked Zuma to state the total amount he has spent on legal costs since May 1 2009 in respect of "the irrational decision by the National Prosecuting Authority to drop the 783 counts of fraud, corruption and racketeering against him in his personal capacity".

Zuma responded by saying the impression given by the question was that "I have been running to the courts ... the litigations referred to [were] not at the instance of the president, but initiated by the political party."

National
He said he was entitled, like any other government employee, to be defended by the state. "This benefit is extended to all who are employed in the state … I do not keep records on litigation costs … it’s not my responsibility to pay for the litigations brought by political parties."

His response prompted angry objections from DA MPs, with Maimane insisting that Zuma state the precise amount the state had spent on his legal fees. Mbete, and later Tsenoli, maintained that Zuma was entitled to answer questions in a way he saw fit.

ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude also rose to defend Zuma. "The president has responded to the question the best way he could," she said amid jeers by opposition MPs.

The DA eventually left the chamber.

After the party’s MPs had walked out, Zuma suggested the DA question was purely politicking.

"If [the litigations] were at the instance of the president, then you can say you are wasting money. The president has been defending himself," said the president. "You have the state to pay your expenses as any other person employed by government … the state pays. I do not keep any record [of the payments] the state does not come and say this is how much we have paid."

