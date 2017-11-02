FARMERS MARCH
Cyril Ramaphosa: apartheid flag ‘must never be hoisted again’
Black Monday marchers’ conduct undermined their cause, says the deputy president
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the conduct of white farmers who took part in Monday’s national protest against farm murders.
Responding to questions in the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday‚ Ramaphosa said he hoped this was the last time any citizen felt the need to hoist the old apartheid flag to try to register any form of unhappiness.
Ramaphosa said the conduct of those who took part in the #BlackMonday campaign did a disservice to the concerns they were raising.
"I also condemn those who participated in the march where they flung out the old South African flag.
"If they did anything they … damaged their own case because by hoisting the old South African flag, they demonstrated to all and sundry in our country that they still hanker for the old days of apartheid, that they are still trapped by the racist past that we thought we had moved away from and that should be condemned.
"And I’m hoping that flag will never be flown in SA ever again and this must be the last time we’ve seen that flag‚" said Ramaphosa.
The deputy president said farm workers were as vulnerable to crime and violence as farm owners.
"I want to call on farm owners to stop violating the rights of farm workers and I call on our law-enforcement agencies to be a lot more vigorous on this."
Turning to questions on his responsibilities as leader of government affairs in Parliament, Ramaphosa said he met Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini about her no-shows in Parliament on the looming social grants crisis.
Ramaphosa reminded MPs that the Constitution and the rules of the national legislature gave them powers to sanction ministers that showed it disrespect.
