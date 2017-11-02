Cyril Ramaphosa: apartheid flag ‘must never be hoisted again’

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the conduct of white farmers who took part in Monday’s national protest against farm murders.

Responding to questions in the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday‚ Ramaphosa said he hoped this was the last time any citizen felt the need to hoist the old apartheid flag to try to register any form of unhappiness.

Ramaphosa said the conduct of those who took part in the #BlackMonday campaign did a disservice to the concerns they were raising.

"I also condemn those who participated in the march where they flung out the old South African flag.

"If they did anything they … damaged their own case because by hoisting the old South African flag, they demonstrated to all and sundry in our country that they still hanker for the old days of apartheid, that they are still trapped by the racist past that we thought we had moved away from and that should be condemned.