WATCH: Post Office, Dlamini to thrash out grant payment deal

The chairman of Parliament's standing committee on public accounts, Themba Godi, gives Business Day TV some insight into the grants deadlock.

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini and South African Post Office (Sapo) CEO Mark Barnes are thrashing out an agreement on the payments of social grants.

Sapo says it is ready and able to help The South African Social Services Agency (Sassa) with grant payments by April next year. Dlamini had earlier said the Post Office did not meet all criteria to be able to pay grants.