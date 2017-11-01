WATCH: Irate SA taxpayers could be on the verge of a revolt
Piet Nel from the South African Institute of Tax Professionals talks about how SA taxpayers are already pushing back
01 November 2017 - 11:37
Piet Nel from the South African Institute of Tax Professionals discusses whether a tax revolt may be brewing in SA.
The medium-term budget has been widely criticised, with tax revenue falling short by R50.8bn. Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says the shortfall is due to the slow-growing economy.
South Africans are fed up, facing an increase in tax rates, and according to Nel we are already experiencing some push-back through money moving abroad, illicit cash flows and shifting profit.
Please sign in or register to comment.