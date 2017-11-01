It was a simple tip-off that led investigators straight to the homes of contractors where millions of rands’ worth of goods belonging to City Power were found stashed away in Gauteng.

Transformers‚ overhead lines‚ street lights‚ fuses‚ circuit breakers and street poles were discovered during raids on several properties on Tuesday night in an attempt to eradicate corruption in the City of Johannesburg.

Speaking at the City Power offices after examining the huge haul of "missing" infrastructure items‚ the metro’s Group Forensic Investigation Services (GFIS) head‚ Shadrack Sibiya‚ said material worth about R80m had been seized.

"We received information from a whistle-blower, who … told us about these assets which are in possession of certain individuals in their respective homes‚" said Sibiya.

"We haven’t arrested anybody simply because we were working on a tip-off and the first thing we did was apply for a search warrant to conduct a search and seizure. After that‚ we then identify these items and only then do we begin the process of investigating as to how those items got into those people’s possession."

The goods were used by contractors for daily maintenance‚ repairs and major projects‚ but allegedly not been returned to City Power’s stores on completion of these projects.

Last year‚ the City of Johannesburg lost more than R30m worth of cables to theft while the City of Tshwane lost about R5m a month.

Working with police detectives‚ the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and the GFIS‚ 10 search warrants were obtained for properties belonging to contractors and sub-contractors in Kempton Park‚ Midrand‚ Winchester Hills and Aeroton.

MMC for environment and infrastructure services Nico de Jager said contractors and sub-contractors found to have stolen infrastructure would be criminally charged and have their contracts terminated.

Sibiya said: "When you look at where this whole thing starts‚ it starts with your bread and butter by stealing copper for the sake of buying bread, so they cut cables and they normally don’t know who funds these actual types of crimes. Scrapyard owners know that these people commit these crimes and buy it from them without following the rules. They [buy] copper from them without asking for their ID. They then sell it to warehouses who melt the copper cables‚ package them and send it for exportation."

The warehouses sell the melted product to China and India where it gets turned into items such as earrings‚ necklaces‚ rings and watches.

Eskom further revealed that copper theft costs the economy between R5bn and R7bn per annum.