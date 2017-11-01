TAC and hospital have three-minute ‘meeting’

It took less than three minutes for a meeting between the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) and the management of the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus to collapse.

Hospital management walked into a packed auditorium in the facility to meet TAC members, who have raised a number of complaints about the problems at the regional hospital in Ekurhuleni. Hospital officials immediately asked the media to leave the room, but the TAC members objected.

TAC general secretary Anele Yawa then complained that an official from the head office of the Gauteng Department of Health was speaking on behalf of CEO, Nomonde Mqhayi-Mbambo.

The official‚ whose name is not known yet‚ then argued that Yawa "was not respectful". He and the hospital management immediately walked out.

TAC members were still inside the auditorium trying to map a way forward, but hospital management said it felt unsafe in the meeting.