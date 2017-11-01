National

Safa boss Danny Jordaan denies rape allegations

01 November 2017 - 14:17 Nomahlubi Jordaan
South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
South African Football Association (Safa) boss Danny Jordaan has denied allegations by former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson that he raped her 24 years ago.

In a statement released by his lawyer‚ Mamodupi Mulaudzi‚ on Wednesday‚ Jordaan said he had kept quiet on the matter because of his "empathy" with the victims of gender-based violence.

"Dr Jordaan has‚ however‚ after careful consideration decided to assert his innocence. While Dr Jordaan supports public debate as an essential tool to highlight the issue of gender-based violence‚ however‚ in this case there are two opposing versions that cannot be resolved in the media‚ or elsewhere‚ in substitution for a court of law‚" the statement reads.

Jordaan said the mediation process Ferguson offered to him runs the risk that the public will perceive that there is a cover-up away from the "glare of public scrutiny". His lawyers said they have advised Jordaan not to speak publicly about the allegations.

"From a legal viewpoint‚ serious allegations of the kind made by Miss Ferguson can only be ventilated in a court of law‚ where the rights of all parties are protected‚" Mulauzi said.

Ferguson‚ who now lives in Sweden‚ claimed recently that Jordaan raped her more than 20 years ago. Since then, other allegations of rape have made been made against Jordaan.

