National

More than a quarter of SA’s farmland is now owned by previously disadvantaged groups

01 November 2017 - 14:02 Staff Writer
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Previously disadvantaged groups now own 26.7% of all farmland in SA‚ according to Agri SA‚ which is significantly more than the 14% the group owned in 1994, it says.

White farmers now own 73.3% of farmland compared to 85.1% in 1994‚ it said.

On Wednesday, Agri SA presented the findings of a land audit done by Agri Development Solutions (ADS) in conjunction with Agri SA and Landbouweekblad. The audit focused on agricultural land transactions between 1994 and 2016‚ using deeds office data.

ADS’s study also shows "an alarming decrease" in the amount of available agricultural land in SA.

"In 1994, available farmland totalled 79-million hectares‚ but this has declined to 76-million hectares. This is worrying‚ because commercial farmers will have to produce food for an estimated 80-million people by 2035‚" the organisation said in a statement.

How land reform failure ‘puts SA at risk’

Emerging farmers at core of land reform policy are unable to raise financing for commercial ventures, Grain SA head warns
National
13 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Irregular spending at state-owned enterprises has ...
National
2.
Farmland in black hands remains well below a third
National
3.
Inquiry into Dlamini’s liability for grants chaos ...
National
4.
Safa boss Danny Jordaan denies rape allegations
National

Related Articles

MPs weigh in on racialisation of murder rate
National

WANDILE SIHLOBO: New World Bank book shows value of data in farming ...
Opinion / Columnists

Gigaba ‘hasn’t allayed farmers’ fears’
Economy

Agriculture sector expects job-loss bloodbath, with 50,000 possibly out of work
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.