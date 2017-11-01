Previously disadvantaged groups now own 26.7% of all farmland in SA‚ according to Agri SA‚ which is significantly more than the 14% the group owned in 1994, it says.

White farmers now own 73.3% of farmland compared to 85.1% in 1994‚ it said.

On Wednesday, Agri SA presented the findings of a land audit done by Agri Development Solutions (ADS) in conjunction with Agri SA and Landbouweekblad. The audit focused on agricultural land transactions between 1994 and 2016‚ using deeds office data.

ADS’s study also shows "an alarming decrease" in the amount of available agricultural land in SA.

"In 1994, available farmland totalled 79-million hectares‚ but this has declined to 76-million hectares. This is worrying‚ because commercial farmers will have to produce food for an estimated 80-million people by 2035‚" the organisation said in a statement.