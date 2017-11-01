National

AFRICAN DIASPORA FORUM

Migrant group joins Herman Mashaba

As part of the deal, the city’s migrant unit will hold monthly meetings, which African Diaspora Forum members will attend

01 November 2017 - 05:48 Claudi Mailovich
Herman Mashaba. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Herman Mashaba. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Herman Mashaba and the African Diaspora Forum (ADF) have kissed and made up, forming an unlikely alliance in a fight against the Department of Home Affairs.

The ADF reported the Johannesburg mayor to the South African Human Rights Commission early in 2017 for being xenophobic after Mashaba had linked undocumented migrants to various social woes.

On Tuesday, the two protagonists announced a settlement, after going through mediation with the commission. The ADF said Mashaba’s comments were not reported in their entirety.

As part of the deal, the city’s migrant unit will hold monthly meetings, which members of the ADF will attend.

The ADF will join Johannesburg’s court bid against the Department of Home Affairs as amicus curiae. The city said that it was looking at all possible legal avenues to get the department to deal with the issue of illegal immigration, specifically in the identification and processing of undocumented immigrants.

Advocates Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and Dali Mpofu have been briefed on the matter and Mashaba said the city planned to file court papers.

ADF chairman Marc Gbaffou said it would be joining the city in court to try to understand why the government was failing to provide immigrants with documents. He said poorer countries in Africa were able to keep track of how many "visitors" they had. "It’s only in SA that government doesn’t want to count visitors."

Mashaba said their council had tried to negotiate in good faith with the department, but that this had come to nothing.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

Herman Mashaba and ADF reach settlement over ‘xenophobic’ comments

Among the terms of the settlement is that the ADF will be joining the City of Joburg’s planned court application against the Department of Home ...
National
17 hours ago

Mashaba’s statements on undocumented foreigners are ‘reckless’, activists say

Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba’s attitude is ‘very scary’, and ‘he must be precise about what he wants to do with ...
National
2 months ago

Herman Mashaba is pressing on with ‘shock and awe’ plan for inner city, despite cries of xenophobia

Not only are the Joburg mayor’s plans illegal, says the Socio-Economic Rights Institute — they are based on an incorrect assessment of ...
National
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Billions needed to fill health department posts
National / Health
2.
SA likely to miss 2018 target on wiping out ...
National / Health
3.
MPs weigh in on racialisation of murder rate
National
4.
D-day looming for Bathabile Dlamini for viable ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.