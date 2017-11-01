Hain demands HSBC probe in Gupta money laundering paper trail

The UK bank accused of possible criminal complicity relating to allegations of money laundering by the Gupta family is HSBC.

However, HSBC did not have the relevant foreign exchange licenses so Nedbank and Standard Bank in SA were used as intermediate banks.

This was revealed in a letter dated October 31, and seen by Business Day, from House of Lords peer Peter Hain to Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond.

Hain sent Hammond printouts of HSBC transactions involving the controversial family.

The information details money transfers made by the Guptas over the past few years from their South African bank accounts held with HSBC to accounts held by the same bank in Dubai and Hong Kong, he said in the letter.