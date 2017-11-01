Hain demands HSBC probe in Gupta money laundering paper trail
The UK bank accused of possible criminal complicity relating to allegations of money laundering by the Gupta family is HSBC.
However, HSBC did not have the relevant foreign exchange licenses so Nedbank and Standard Bank in SA were used as intermediate banks.
This was revealed in a letter dated October 31, and seen by Business Day, from House of Lords peer Peter Hain to Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond.
Hain sent Hammond printouts of HSBC transactions involving the controversial family.
The information details money transfers made by the Guptas over the past few years from their South African bank accounts held with HSBC to accounts held by the same bank in Dubai and Hong Kong, he said in the letter.
Hain said some of the transactions were legitimate, but not all of them.
He told Hammond that he had been informed that HSBC flagged some suspicious transactions internally but that its headquarters in the UK gave instructions to ignore this.
“That is a major breach of FCA practice which I am sure you would never countenance and is an incitement to money laundering which has self-evidently occurred in this case, and also been sanctioned by HSBC, as part of flagrant robbery of South African taxpayers of many millions,” Hain wrote.
Hain made the same revelations in the House of Lords on Wednesday but did not name the bank.
He first wrote to Hammond in September asking him to urge law enforcement agencies to track down about R7bn thought to have been laundered through the Guptas’ networks, and ensure it was returned to SA’s Treasury.
He specifically asked that HSBC, Standard Chartered and the Bank of Baroda be probed.
The information regarding the UK bank was provided to Hain by a whistleblower.
US authorities are also investigating possible money laundering by the Guptas through relatives living in the country. Dubai, through its central bank, is also looking into allegations of money laundering involving the family.
Hain told the a house of a lords that the sheets of transactions, in his possession, showed the relevant banks involved. The records also showed all bank account numbers used.
He explained that each originating transaction started with one bank account and then was split into a number of accounts, a couple of times, to disguise the origin.
“Undoubtedly hard questions will need to be asked of the facilitating banks, because they have aided and abetted the Gupta money laundering activities,” he said.
Hain has asked that HSBC be investigated for possible criminal complicity.
