Just hours after Tegeta admitted it was R600m short of the purchase price to buy the Optimum coal mine‚ Eskom convened a late-night meeting to approve the payment of R586m to the company.

Testifying in the parliamentary inquiry into state capture at Eskom‚ business-rescue practitioner Piers Marsden said a deal was struck for Tegeta to acquire the coal mine‚ which was in business rescue, in April 2016.

The mine’s sole customer was Eskom and it had been placed under business rescue after Eskom imposed a R2.1bn penalty on the mine for supplying sub-standard coal.

After Optimum was placed under business rescue, Tegeta made an unsolicited bid, through KPMG, to buy the mine‚ but the business-rescue practitioners initially decided to sell to a different company: Pembani. However, the sale to Pembani fell through. A deal was then reached to sell to Tegeta.

On April 11‚ Tegeta executive Nazim Howa called Marsden to a meeting where he indicated they were R600m short of the purchase price‚ which was due to be paid two days later. He asked Marsden to approach a consortium of banks in a bid to finance the shortfall.

Marsden said he met with the banks that afternoon but they were not prepared to fund the shortfall, which he relayed to Howa at about 3pm on that Friday afternoon. The funds were, however, paid on time and the mine was acquired.

Marsden said in June that he saw an episode of Carte Blanche in which it was indicated that Eskom had made a pre-payment for coal to Tegeta totaling R586m‚ during a hastily convened meeting at 9pm on April 11.

In an interview with Carte Blanche‚ Howa said the pre-payment had been made because the coal mine was in business rescue and certain machinery needed to be purchased. But Marsden testified that none of the R586m was paid to Optimum coal mine — so this would not have resolved its financial woes, adding that while there was machinery required‚ it was not to the quantum of R586m.

He approached the directorate for priority crimes with the information because, “I was mindful of the meeting on April 11 in which we were led to believe they were R600m short and that an amount, which was relatively similar, was approved on the same day. The quantum and timing required further investigation”.

Marsden said he approached the Hawks in July 2016, but that he had barely heard from them in the period since he made his affidavit, except for a request for further information in May. However, he said he had finally been contacted last Thursday by a new investigator who wanted to set up an interview with him.

Chairperson of the inquiry Zukiswa Rantho asked, “Were you not suspicious when, all of a sudden, the investigating officer wants to meet you. I ask because this inquiry has been publicised and some of the witnesses were known. Why would the officer now all of a sudden have an interest?” But Marsden said he was “grateful to have someone to engage with” to move his concerns forward.

Marsden said the pre-payment had been made to Tegeta for the coal even though it was not yet the owner of the mine.