Deal with institutionalised corruption, or ‘the Guptas and the Zumas, will have the last laugh’

He called for an amendment’s to UK legislation to introduce a “failure to prevent” money-laundering offence.

“My main focus today is whether this will help deal with the massive money-laundering being organised from the very top of government in SA, and the Presidency itself. SA is the victim today, but unless we deal decisively with the financial crime implications for Britain as well, next there will be another sovereign country and yet another — with dire consequential instability for Britain and the global economy. In which case, sophisticated criminal networks, such as the Guptas and the Zumas, will have the last laugh.”

He said corruption within, and money-laundering from, a monopoly capital elite around the Zuma family showed that winning the war against financial crime required co-ordination, influence, action and accountability between multi-jurisdictional law-enforcement agencies.

“Money-laundering is a key enabler of organised crime, allowing criminals to transmit multi-billion pound illicit funds into the legitimate economy, undermining its integrity and public trust. Confronting this is difficult, partly due to fragmented information-sharing arrangements, across borders, and between banks and law-enforcement agencies. It’s all very well to develop better protection for our own country, but without simultaneously enhancing cross-border co-operation, we will not win the war against financial crime.”

He said that from his visits to SA, he had been stunned by the systemic trans-national financial crime network facilitated by the Gupta and Zuma families.

“If there had been more proactive and genuine co-operation between the multi-jurisdictional law enforcement agencies and within and between the banks that have been moving money for the Gupta-Zuma laundering network, the devastation wrought on SA could have been significantly reduced.

“Money-laundering almost always requires the complicity, whether witting or unwitting, of financial institutions; in this case, some of those are head-quartered in Britain which are now being investigated by the Serious Fraud Office, the Financial Conduct Authority and the National Crimes Agency.”

He said there were disturbing questions that needed to be answered about complicity and these institutions’ “willful blindness”.