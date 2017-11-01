Deal with institutionalised corruption, or ‘the Guptas and the Zumas, will have the last laugh’
Politician and anti-apartheid activist calls for UK's law enforcement and financial regulatory authorities to investigate banks allegedly involved in the numerous suspicious transactions
UK politician and anti-apartheid activist Peter Hain has demanded that global British head-quartered banks be criminally investigated for facilitating the Guptas in the alleged laundering of billions of rands.
Speaking in the UK’s House of Lords on Wednesday, Hain called for his country’s law enforcement and financial regulatory authorities to investigate banks allegedly involved in the numerous suspicious transactions.
His calls follow him announcing that he had asked the UK government to press financial authorities in Hong Kong and Dubai to cut all links with the Guptas and Zumas. He said the alleged money-laundering by the Guptas would be raised in the European parliament, with an investigation to be conducted into European banks allegedly involved with the family.
Hain said the money-laundering transactions he wanted UK authorities to investigate related to the transfer for funds from several South African bank accounts to accounts in Hong Kong and Dubai.
SA is the victim today, but unless we deal decisively with the financial crime implications for Britain as well, next there will be another sovereign country and yet another.
The funds, which were transferred through multiple transactions into different accounts, were then apparently transferred into accounts within the UK.
In September, Hain wrote to the UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, asking him to urge law-enforcement authorities to track down an estimated R7bn thought to have been laundered through the Guptas’ international networks. He specifically asked that UK banks HSBC and Standard Chartered, along with the Bank of Baroda, be investigated.
Hain told parliamentarians on Wednesday that he had proof of the transactions, which he had sent to Hammond.
“The information shows illegal transfer of funds from SA made by the Gupta family over the last few years from their South African accounts, to accounts held in Dubai and Hong Kong. Many of these transactions, are legitimate — but many, certainly, are not.”
Hain, who obtained his information from whistle-blowers in SA, called on Hammond to ensure the banks involved were investigated for potential criminal complicity, “to urgently close down this corruption network”. He said he had been informed by the whistle-blowers that some of the banks were still conduits for the corrupt proceeds.
In September, he listed 28 names, including members of President Jacob Zuma’s family as well as the Guptas, he wanted UK financial regulatory authorities to look at to see whether they were linked to any money-laundering using British-based banks.
Hain told parliamentarians there had been no criminal prosecutions of financial institutions for money-laundering, “and very few of other ‘enablers’ such as lawyers and accountants”.
“There have been regulatory fines but it is not clear that these are enough to deter banks and other financial players from making their anti-money laundering compliance regimes a tick-boxing exercise rather than a meaningful one.”
If there had been more proactive and genuine co-operation ... between the banks that have been moving money for the Gupta-Zuma laundering network, the devastation wrought on SA could have been significantly reduced.
He called for an amendment’s to UK legislation to introduce a “failure to prevent” money-laundering offence.
“My main focus today is whether this will help deal with the massive money-laundering being organised from the very top of government in SA, and the Presidency itself. SA is the victim today, but unless we deal decisively with the financial crime implications for Britain as well, next there will be another sovereign country and yet another — with dire consequential instability for Britain and the global economy. In which case, sophisticated criminal networks, such as the Guptas and the Zumas, will have the last laugh.”
He said corruption within, and money-laundering from, a monopoly capital elite around the Zuma family showed that winning the war against financial crime required co-ordination, influence, action and accountability between multi-jurisdictional law-enforcement agencies.
“Money-laundering is a key enabler of organised crime, allowing criminals to transmit multi-billion pound illicit funds into the legitimate economy, undermining its integrity and public trust. Confronting this is difficult, partly due to fragmented information-sharing arrangements, across borders, and between banks and law-enforcement agencies. It’s all very well to develop better protection for our own country, but without simultaneously enhancing cross-border co-operation, we will not win the war against financial crime.”
He said that from his visits to SA, he had been stunned by the systemic trans-national financial crime network facilitated by the Gupta and Zuma families.
“If there had been more proactive and genuine co-operation between the multi-jurisdictional law enforcement agencies and within and between the banks that have been moving money for the Gupta-Zuma laundering network, the devastation wrought on SA could have been significantly reduced.
“Money-laundering almost always requires the complicity, whether witting or unwitting, of financial institutions; in this case, some of those are head-quartered in Britain which are now being investigated by the Serious Fraud Office, the Financial Conduct Authority and the National Crimes Agency.”
He said there were disturbing questions that needed to be answered about complicity and these institutions’ “willful blindness”.
