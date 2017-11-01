Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu‚ who, on Wednesday, released national and provincial audit results‚ said his office was under pressure to quash negative outcomes.

Makwetu disclosed that the trend of contestation of his office’s audit findings continued and intensified in 2016-17‚ leading to the delay of some audits.

"It is acceptable for those we audit to question and challenge the outcome of audits‚ based on evidence and solid accounting interpretations or legal grounds. We also acknowledge that many of the accounting and legal matters dealt with in the audits are complex and often open to interpretation‚" he said in a statement.

However‚ at some auditees‚ "pressure is placed on his office’s audit teams to change conclusions purely to avoid negative audit outcomes or the disclosure of irregular expenditure — without sufficient grounds".

Makwetu cautioned that: "As long as the political leadership‚ senior management and officials do not make accountability for transgressions a priority‚ irregular‚ unauthorised and fruitless and wasteful expenditure, as well as fraud and misconduct, will continue. An environment that is weak on consequence management is prone to corruption and fraud‚ and the country cannot allow money intended to serve the people to be lost."

Overall‚ he said‚ at a national level there was a slight improvement in outcomes‚ with the number of clean audits increasing to 30% of the total number of entities.