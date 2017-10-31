President Jacob Zuma has committed to setting up a commission of inquiry into state capture within 30 days if former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report is set aside.

In responding papers filed to the North Gauteng High Court‚ Zuma’s lawyers argued that Madonsela’s entire report should be set aside. "Having announced an intention to appoint a commission of inquiry‚ it is recorded that the president will proclaim a commission of inquiry within 30 days of the date of this order‚" the papers read.

Zuma wants the High Court to set aside Madonsela’s report that recommends a commission of inquiry be set up to investigate state capture‚ headed by a judge chosen by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

Zuma initially told the court this week that Madonsela was outsourcing her function to the judiciary and that the new Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, must continue the state-capture investigation.

However, last week‚ Zuma’s advocate Ishmael Semenya said Zuma did not want the court to rule that the report be sent back to the Public Protector for further investigation. Zuma wants the court to remit the investigation into his alleged violations of the Code of Ethics in relations to State Capture back to the Public Protector.