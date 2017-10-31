Stalled tenders bite as Sanral-Treasury impasse drags on

"Members are finding there has been a slowdown in work they ordinarily could have relied on," Chris Campbell, CEO of Consulting Engineers SA, said last week. The umbrella organisation has more than 540 member firms employing about 25,000 people.

"I am aware, though, that with the Treasury rolling out its new standard for infrastructure procurement and delivery management — which is meant to enhance the value-for-money offers for professional services — the Treasury is meant to have oversight of and support all state agencies in maintaining compliance … but has limited capability and capacity to do so," he said.

Sanral also admitted that the award of another 39 tenders valued at R2.88bn had been outstanding in its northern region in the 2016 financial year. Another 14 awards worth R950m had also been outstanding in the southern region.

In total, about R5.1bn in tenders have not been issued since April 2016. This means about R40bn in construction projects has been compromised.

"We are engaging with the Treasury with certain aspects of the way the tenders are evaluated. The process is ongoing and we hope to resolve it soon. We apologise for the delay, but request that the tenderers be patient. This delay is not linked to transformation," Sanral spokesman Vusi Mona told Business Day.

"Sanral is discussing the technical and quality criteria of its tender system for consulting engineers that it has been following since 2013," he said. "[It is] seeking to obtain Treasury approval that the Sanral tender system for consulting engineers is in line with all the latest regulations issued by the Treasury."

