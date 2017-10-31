Scopa MPs to grill Bathabile Dlamini, Post Office over Sassa grants fiasco

Millions of people’s livelihoods will be the focus of a showdown in Parliament on Tuesday.

The standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) is expected to ask Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini tough questions about the future of social grant payments.

There have been months of uncertainty over how the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will be able to meet a Constitutional Court deadline to switch service providers to pay about 17-million grants from Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), which has long operated on an invalid contract.

Dlamini has missed previous meetings in Parliament to discuss the issue‚ but Scopa chairman Themba Godi warned against another no-show on Tuesday morning.