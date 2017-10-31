Khathutshelo Ramukumba quits as National Youth Development Agency CEO

Khathutshelo Ramukumba has resigned as the CEO of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA).

Ramukumba was with the NYDA for six-and-a-half years. Tuesday is his last day at the agency.

The NYDA said he had expressed his intention to "spread his wings" in May this year, when President Jacob Zuma appointed a new board for the agency.

But the agency asked him to stay on for at least six months, 12 if possible, while the new board found its footing.

The board appointed Waseem Carrim as acting CEO‚ effective from November 1.

"In this period‚ the board will initiate a process to appoint a permanent CEO."

The board said Carrim had been with the organisation for a few years‚ having served as a senior manager in finance and subsequently as chief financial officer.

The agency has in the past made the news mostly for the wrong reasons, though it appears to have stabilised.

Among some of its financial missteps, in 2013 it was reported that the NYDA had made more than R200m in ill-considered loans. It was probed by former public protector Thuli Madonsela over allegations of fraud and misappropriation of funds in a 2010 international youth festival. And it was involved in an R Kelly concert that never happened, and on which the Department of Art and Culture spent R2.5m.

But in September 2015 it received its first clean audit.

There was a delay of more than a year, and a great deal of finger-pointing, in appointing the new board for the agency. The previous board’s term ended in March 2016.

MPs blamed in-fighting in political parties including the ANC Youth League for the delay, while political parties blamed MPs. And when the new board was named in May, the Young Communist League was angry that Yershen Pillay — credited with the turnaround in its finances — was demoted.