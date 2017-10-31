National

Jacob Zuma set for his last awkward Q&A session of the year

31 October 2017 - 14:46 Thabo Mokone
President Jacob Zuma addresses Parliament. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/THE TIMES
President Jacob Zuma addresses Parliament. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/THE TIMES

President Jacob Zuma is due to return to the National Assembly chamber for his last oral question-and-answer session of the year on Thursday.

And it is likely going to be another awkward encounter with MPs for Zuma‚ as opposition legislators have lined up a few difficult questions for the president.

While ANC MPs are scheduled to ask Zuma about climate change‚ poverty alleviation and his Presidential Infrastructure Commission‚ opposition MPs have some more pointed questions for him on burning issues currently in the public discourse.

Leading the charge will be DA leader Mmusi Maimane‚ who wants Zuma to explain the total costs the presidency has incurred since May 2009 in relation to his legal battle over the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) decision to drop charges relating to 783 counts of fraud‚ corruption and racketeering‚ which has since been deemed irrational by various superior courts.

Freedom Front Plus (FF+) MP Pieter Groenewald will seek to hold Zuma accountable on his non-appointment of a permanent national police commissioner, a position that has been vacant for several months‚ following the axing of Riah Phiyega in June this year‚ after she spent a protracted period on suspension.

Then Congress of the People’s (COPE’s) Deidre Carter will have her bite of the cherry‚ probing the president’s views on the Unburdening Panel reports of the South African Council of Churches‚ and another one by a panel of academics entitled Betrayal of the Promise: How the Nation is Being Stolen.

The two separate reports investigated various allegations of the capture of certain key state institutions under Zuma’s leadership.

