The Department of Home Affairs still has no idea how — despite stringent laws on children travelling in and out of the country — a British national allegedly managed to take his three children from Johannesburg through the Lebombo border post into Mozambique without their mother’s consent.

"The department has launched an investigation into the matter. This entails going through the movement-control system to determine where there could have been any breaches‚" said department spokesman Thabo Mokgola.

This was three weeks after the department was supplied with the children’s passport numbers‚ to verify what documents were supplied by the children’s father‚ Abdul Tarmohamed‚ to legally allow them to pass through.

Legislation states that when one parent is travelling with a child‚ the parent staying at home must provide an affidavit giving consent for the child to travel with the other parent‚ as well as copy of their ID document or passport. But 14 months after they left‚ Somiya Basar insists that she did not have a say in her children‚ aged 11‚ 10 and three‚ leaving the country.

"I cannot give up on my children. I will fight... until I have them with me again‚" Basar told TimesLIVE.

She is originally from India‚ and her children were born in Mozambique. Tarmohamed has business interests in Mozambique and the couple lived there for a few years before relocating to Johannesburg.

Basar said following the collapse of her marriage‚ her husband had started their divorce proceedings‚ and she was served papers stating he had been awarded temporary custody of the children by a Mozambican court. The children‚ however‚ were living and attending school in SA at the time. The order had been granted without her ever being ordered to come to court‚ alleged Basar.

A legal battle ensued‚ in which she was eventually granted temporary custody by the High Court in Pretoria‚ pending a decision on whether the children would go to Mozambique to be with their father or remain with their mother‚ who intended to relocate to the UK‚ where she has family.

On the children’s last day in SA‚ Tarmohamed asked to take them out for a few hours‚ Basar said. They never returned. "The court in Mozambique [then] awarded him full custody‚ because they were unaware there was another custody battle in SA. He told them that I was [missing]."

The Briton was arrested in SA several weeks later‚ and charged with contempt of a court order and wrongful removal of the children. After numerous bail applications‚ he was granted R50‚000 bail in April.

He told the Randburg Magistrate’s Court that he had known nothing about the court order that barred him from taking the children. The case regarding custody of the children was postponed to November 6.