GEPF wants go-ahead to invest in assets abroad to ward off effects of junk status

31 October 2017 - 19:34 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK

The Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) is seeking permission to invest more cash in international assets to protect against the effect of a possible downgrade of SA’s local-currency debt to junk status.

The fund is in talks with Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba about easing its investment criteria to include more foreign bonds and equities, Abel Sithole, principal executive officer, told reporters in Johannesburg on Tuesday. The GEPF currently has 1% of its R1.7-trillion in assets in foreign bonds and 5% in international equity.

"There is a fear that we might be downgraded this year or next year," Sithole said. "We need to increase our exposure offshore and we are seeking to do so."

Investor concern that SA will lose investment-grade status on its local-currency ratings was heightened last week, after Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s medium-term budget policy speech forecast rising debt and weaker economic growth.

Bank of America estimates there may be $14bn worth of outflows if rand debt is excluded from Citigroup’s World Government Bond Index, which requires nonjunk ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings.

SA’s foreign-currency debt status was downgraded to junk by S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings after former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan was fired by President Jacob Zuma at the end of March.

Also on Tuesday, vehicle-to-logistics operator Imperial Holdings said its full-year performance would be affected by the loss of SA’s investment rating.

The GEPF’s funds are managed by the Public Investment Corporation, Africa’s biggest money manager.

Bloomberg

