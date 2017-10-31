National

ANC in Parliament makes interesting changes to portfolio committees

Blade Nzimande and Derek Hanekom, both casualties of Zuma Cabinet reshuffles, are on critical committees, while Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is on the arts and culture oversight committee

31 October 2017 - 12:53 Thabo Mokone
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: GCIS
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: GCIS

The ANC parliamentary caucus has made more changes in its deployment of MPs serving on the legislature’s oversight committees.

The changes have put axed ministers opposed to President Jacob Zuma’s leadership into positions in critical portfolios under public scrutiny, such as energy and finance.

Axed higher education minister Blade Nzimande‚ who is also the SACP general secretary‚ has been appointed to the energy portfolio committee, chaired by another senior member of the SACP‚ Fikile "Slovo" Majola.

ANC presidential contender Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has been allocated to a new portfolio: she is now a member of the oversight committee on arts and culture. Dlamini-Zuma is also a member of the small business development portfolio committee‚ which is under the chairpersonship of ANC MP Ruth Bhengu.

Former tourism minister Derek Hanekom is the new member of the standing committee on finance‚ chaired by another SACP leader‚ former communications minister Yunus Carrim.

The changes come at a time when Parliament’s portfolio committees are conducting inquiries into allegations of state capture.

A fortnight ago‚ the ANC caucus appointed new chairpersons to the portfolio committees on public enterprises‚ public works‚ labour‚ and public service and administration.

The latest changes were announced on Tuesday in Parliament’s daily announcements‚ tabling and committees reports.

