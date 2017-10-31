The protest‚ dubbed Black Monday‚ was initially sparked by a video by Chris Loubser‚ a farm manager from Franschhoek in the Western Cape‚ whose friend had been killed.

Since January‚ at least 341 farm attacks have taken place‚ in which 70 people have been murdered‚ according to Afriforum.

The ANC has called on the farming community to appreciate the importance of all lives.

"It was during the apartheid era‚ which some today clearly still long for‚ where government sought to protect only the privileged white minority at the expense of the suffering black majority.

"SA is littered with tragic reports of inhumane practices by some farmers against their workers and brutal killings of black people on farms explained through ludicrous statements such as that they were ‘mistaken for baboons’ and other callous justifications‚" the party said.

"The ANC invites the proponents of Black Monday to join‚ rather than alienate‚ the majority of South Africans in the fight against all forms of crime against all people in our country," the ANC said.