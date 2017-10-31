ANC condemns use of apartheid flag during Black Monday protests
The ANC has condemned the display of the apartheid South African flag during nationwide protests against farm murders on Monday.
Thousands of people across the country took to the streets to take part in what lobby group Afriforum described as the biggest protest to date against farm murders.
In a statement, the ANC said: "The racial characterisation of crime and the stoking of racial hatred by some elements in the campaign through‚ among others‚ the arrogant and offensive display of apartheid SA’s flag‚ are indicative of an unrelenting yearning for apartheid fascism and white supremacy and make a mockery of the national reconciliation project; continuing to entrench obstacles to the creation of a nonracial society in SA."
The protest‚ dubbed Black Monday‚ was initially sparked by a video by Chris Loubser‚ a farm manager from Franschhoek in the Western Cape‚ whose friend had been killed.
Since January‚ at least 341 farm attacks have taken place‚ in which 70 people have been murdered‚ according to Afriforum.
The ANC has called on the farming community to appreciate the importance of all lives.
"It was during the apartheid era‚ which some today clearly still long for‚ where government sought to protect only the privileged white minority at the expense of the suffering black majority.
"SA is littered with tragic reports of inhumane practices by some farmers against their workers and brutal killings of black people on farms explained through ludicrous statements such as that they were ‘mistaken for baboons’ and other callous justifications‚" the party said.
"The ANC invites the proponents of Black Monday to join‚ rather than alienate‚ the majority of South Africans in the fight against all forms of crime against all people in our country," the ANC said.
