Respondents step up pressure after Zuma backtracks on review

However, last week, the president’s counsel, Ishmael Semenya, said they had abandoned the remittal in which they had asked that the investigation go back to the public protector, leaving the legal route forward in limbo. The president did not give any undertaking as to how he would take the matter further if his review was to succeed. If his review did not succeed, the remedial action would be implemented as is.

The EFF, the third respondent, said as the president was no longer seeking remittal to the public protector, it meant that he was bound by undertakings made in Parliament that he would appoint a commission of inquiry as recommended by the public protector.

"It is untenable to set aside the remedial action in the absence of remittal, where doing so would leave a void as to how the allegations of impropriety contained in the report should be investigated.

"The withdrawal confirms the EFF’s arguments that the entire application must be dismissed for the reason of peremption," the EFF said in arguments filed on Friday. The EFF also argued that, if there were no order directing Zuma to act in accordance with his own undertakings, he "will escape all accountability".

Casac, which had not asked for a punitive cost order against the president, said it would do so now, but still not against him in his personal capacity. It said in its additional arguments that the withdrawal left the court in a "predicament". If the review application succeeded, Casac said, it would mean that it would not be remitted back to the public protector, nor would it necessarily be addressed by the president in order to urgently establish the judicial commission of inquiry.

"Without a firm commitment from the president, and notwithstanding his parliamentary statements that demonstrate his acceptance that a commission of inquiry is required, it is possible he will, in fact, continue to do nothing," Casac said.

"This was an untenable position and the necessity for "state capture" to be thoroughly and effectively investigated, revealed, redressed and remedied in order to restore SA’s constitutional framework, required more from the president and the court.

Casac therefore asked the court to make an order that would in essence have to effect the same outcome as that envisaged by the public protector, regardless of the outcome of the review. If the review was dismissed, based on the draft order proposed by Casac, the remedial action stood as is. If the review application was granted, Casac proposed that the court direct the president, among other things, to appoint a commission of inquiry within 30 days and that the judge be solely selected by the chief justice — in line with what the public protector initially ordered.

The public protector decided not to file supplementary arguments. Attorneys Adams & Adams said their instructions in a letter from her were not to file any written submissions. "Our client stands by the arguments advanced in the papers filed and argument delivered on her behalf," the letter read.

The UDM and COPE stressed the need for the president to pay costs in his personal capacity as the allegations contained in the State of Capture report would pertain to him and not the new incumbent in office when his term lapses in 2019.

The UDM and COPE said Zuma’s failure to make any undertaking about the commission of inquiry, of which he conceded the necessity, "simply demonstrates that the president was never acting in good faith in the pursuit of this litigation, otherwise he would have made a clear undertaking either to give effect to the promises and undertakings made before Parliament or to appoint a commission on terms which are identical to those envisaged by the public protector regardless of the outcome of the litigation".

Zuma has until Tuesday to file argument in response to the respondents’ papers.

Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo gave the court the assurance that a judgment would be made before the end of this court term, given the severity of the case.

The court term ends on December 17, a day after the ANC’s conference is scheduled to start, at which Zuma’s successor is to be elected.

