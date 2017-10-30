National

Post Office not capable of taking over grant payments, says Sassa

30 October 2017 - 16:37 Gugu Phandle
Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: THE TIMES
Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: THE TIMES

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini says the South African Post Office (Sapo) is not ready to take over the South African grants payment system.

Dlamini was addressing the media at a media briefing at the Regent Hotel in East London on Monday.

She said Sassa that, as a potential service provider, required the provision from Sapo of an integrated payment system; banking services; cash payment services; and card body production

The evaluation of Sapo’s ability to perform the required services was conducted by the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). "The outcome of the adjudication process revealed that Sapo can only provide one of the four services‚ namely the provision of an integrated payment system‚" said Dlamini.

On the requirement to provide card body production and distribution‚ the bid evaluation process discovered that Sapo can only produce 2.4-million cards a year as opposed to the minimum requirement of 4.2-million.

Dlamini said Sassa would initiate another procurement process starting on November 3 2017 to secure the three services Sapo is not capable of providing.

Banks still willing to help distribute social grants

Association wants to play a role in supporting grants distribution after panel gives thumbs up to using banks
National
7 days ago

HILARY JOFFE: Three nifty new names can only be good for banking sector

‘Discovery is expected to play at the other end of the scale from TymeDigital, expanding its hold on existing clients’
Opinion
11 days ago

How garnishees keep gouging debtors

Despite a landmark ruling, shady collectors are still preying on victims, writes Kate Ferreira
Opinion
18 days ago

SA’s shrinking economic freedom represents lost opportunity and further decline

Thirteen African countries now enjoy greater economic freedom than SA, writes Richard J Grant
Opinion
1 month ago

Inquiry into Dlamini’s part in Sassa debacle still dealing with ‘logistics’

A date is yet to be set for the inquiry, led by retired Judge Bernard Ngoepe, as the Black Sash is still finalising witness
National
2 months ago

Sassa submits its required progress report to the Constitutional Court

The Social Development Minister says the agency is to insource and oversee grant funding itself, instead of the money being deposited with CPS
National
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Makwakwa to return to SARS as hearing finds him ...
National
2.
Post Office not capable of taking over grant ...
National
3.
Councils do not get enough from Treasury to ...
National
4.
Judge is outraged at testimony into deaths of ...
National

Related Articles

Banks still willing to help distribute social grants
National

HILARY JOFFE: Three nifty new names can only be good for banking sector
Opinion / Columnists

SEC plans to give Wall Street regulatory get-out-of-jail-free cards
World

How garnishees keep gouging debtors
Opinion

Tuesday deadline set for Trillian and McKinsey to pay
Companies / Energy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.