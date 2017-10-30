Post Office not capable of taking over grant payments, says Sassa

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini says the South African Post Office (Sapo) is not ready to take over the South African grants payment system.

Dlamini was addressing the media at a media briefing at the Regent Hotel in East London on Monday.

She said Sassa that, as a potential service provider, required the provision from Sapo of an integrated payment system; banking services; cash payment services; and card body production

The evaluation of Sapo’s ability to perform the required services was conducted by the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). "The outcome of the adjudication process revealed that Sapo can only provide one of the four services‚ namely the provision of an integrated payment system‚" said Dlamini.

On the requirement to provide card body production and distribution‚ the bid evaluation process discovered that Sapo can only produce 2.4-million cards a year as opposed to the minimum requirement of 4.2-million.

Dlamini said Sassa would initiate another procurement process starting on November 3 2017 to secure the three services Sapo is not capable of providing.