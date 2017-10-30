National

Joburg City Power’s finances in dire straits

‘Underbilling and nonpayment’ result in R1.2bn deficit for City of Joburg

30 October 2017 - 05:53 Claudi Mailovich
Mayoral committee member for finance Rabelani Dagada wrote to Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba indicating it might be difficult to obtain co-operation in the revenue department to recoup the City Power shortfall. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mayoral committee member for finance Rabelani Dagada wrote to Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba indicating it might be difficult to obtain co-operation in the revenue department to recoup the City Power shortfall. Picture: SUPPLIED

City Power, which contributes about 40% of the City of Joburg’s revenue, is cash-strapped.

Earlier in 2017, mayoral committee member for finance Rabelani Dagada said he was worried about City Power’s financial state.

Business Day has been reliably informed that City Power’s cash balance stood at -R562m at the end of August 2017, but had negatively ballooned to -R1.2bn by the end of September.

Luyanda Mfeka, spokesman for mayor Herman Mashaba, said a deficit of R533.4m was reported to the board and members of the mayoral committee on September 30 2017.

He said this deficit was primarily caused by a shortage of R640.8m on electricity sales, where there appeared to be underbilling of 275-million kW hours for the quarter.

"There is consequently a negative position on the cash balance of about R1.2bn caused by the shortfall in electricity sales of the R640.8m plus a short collection of revenue billed of R393.5m," Mfeka said.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: SUPPLIED
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: SUPPLIED

He said City Power was working with the city’s revenue department to recoup this short collection in the first quarter.

Mfeka said the new administration had battled "blatant acts of sabotage from some senior officials working against the new administration and the interest of residents".

He also said that over the years there had been much inefficiency in the financial management of the municipal-owned entities. Mfeka said this had informed the DA-led administration’s decision to start planning to integrate the municipal-owned entities to improve efficiency in financial management, among other things.

A letter written by Dagada to Mashaba, dated October 24 2017 and seen by Business Day, indicated that it might be difficult to get co-operation in the city’s revenue department in an attempt to recoup the revenue.

Dagada said he hoped that any arrests of staff suspected of corruption or fraud would take place outside the workplace. Staff in the refunds department were arrested in full sight of the media at Thuso House, which led to a protest in the finance department.

It is understood the relationship between Dagada and Mashaba has broken down and the City of Joburg mayor wants Dagada out.

Meanwhile, the Treasury has rejected a request from the city for a roll-over of conditional grants for 2016-17 that were not spent by the municipality by August 31 2017.

The amounts that were not spent during the 2016-17 financial period were R266m of the Urban Settlement Development Grant, R29.1m of the Neighbourhood Development Partnering Grant and R3m of the Extended Public Works Programme.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

