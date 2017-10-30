Former SARS deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay‚ while he was still in office‚ begged President Jacob Zuma to submit his tax returns.

This is according to Jacques Pauw in his book‚ The President’s Keepers‚ in which he says Zuma failed to submit his tax returns for the first five years after he assumed office.

"I have impeccable sources in SARS…. Around 2011-12‚ it was common knowledge at SARS that Zuma had not submitted tax returns. In 2012‚ SARS was receiving media inquiries because the information was leaked‚" Pauw said on Radio 702 on Monday.

"This is also contained in documents I have that refer to a meeting between then-acting SARS commissioner Ivan Pillay and Jacob Zuma in February 2014‚ at which Zuma was urged to please submit his tax returns."

Pauw said Pillay had begged the president to submit his returns‚ and he told him he could not be treated differently from any other taxpayer.