Ask Qedani Mahlangu where she is studying, says ANC

The party was responding to reports that the former health MEC was not studying at the London School of Economics as previously claimed

30 October 2017 - 08:51 Staff Writer
Qedani Mahlangu. Picture: SOWETAN
The ANC in Gauteng said on Sunday that former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu was best placed to answer questions about where she went to study.

The ANC in the province was responding to reports that Mahlangu was not studying at the London School of Economics as previously claimed in media reports.

Mahlangu spearheaded the project to move 1‚712 patients out of Life Esidimeni psychiatric homes into nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) and hospitals‚ and at least 118 people died.

The ANC in Gauteng said last week that it had been in discussion with Mahlangu on her availability to appear at the alternative dispute resolution arbitration hearings led by former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke.

"She indicated that she does not have any problem to appear but was not on the list of witnesses. She has made contact with the office of the arbitrator to discuss the logistics of appearing‚" the ANC in Gauteng said last Tuesday.

It did not say she went to the London School of Economics.

On Friday‚ Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism said Mahlangu was not a registered student at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

The ANC in Gauteng said at the end of August‚ Mahlangu had requested a leave of absence from her provincial executive committee responsibilities to be able to travel overseas to pursue her postgraduate studies.

On Sunday‚ the ANC in Gauteng insisted Mahlangu would appear at the arbitration hearings.

"It is important to us‚ the families‚ all affected and public [that] she appears. She has assured us she will."

