Ask Qedani Mahlangu where she is studying, says ANC

The ANC in Gauteng said on Sunday that former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu was best placed to answer questions about where she went to study.

The ANC in the province was responding to reports that Mahlangu was not studying at the London School of Economics as previously claimed in media reports.

Mahlangu spearheaded the project to move 1‚712 patients out of Life Esidimeni psychiatric homes into nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) and hospitals‚ and at least 118 people died.

The ANC in Gauteng said last week that it had been in discussion with Mahlangu on her availability to appear at the alternative dispute resolution arbitration hearings led by former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke.

"She indicated that she does not have any problem to appear but was not on the list of witnesses. She has made contact with the office of the arbitrator to discuss the logistics of appearing‚" the ANC in Gauteng said last Tuesday.