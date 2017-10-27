Sfiso Buthelezi wants a South African confession from SAP

Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi has demanded that global software corporation SAP come forward to local police with details of the bribes it paid Gupta-linked companies.

SAP told the US Department of Justice that it had paid R107m to companies owned by the Guptas, the politically connected family believed to have benefited from influence over government decisions and state-owned enterprise infrastructure procurement.

Buthelezi was speaking at the African Infrastructure Dialogue in Cape Town on Friday morning.

The event was hosted by infrastructure development financiers Harith in partnership with Business Day.

Harith chairman Jabulani Moleketi, former president Kgalema Motlanthe and Business Day editor Tim Cohen also addressed the gathering.

Buthelezi said SA needed to build broad stakeholder support with the private sector and foreign investors, as "we cannot continue the status quo any more than we can continue to suffer corruption and mismanagement".

Noting that SAP had acknowledged its wrongdoing to US authorities, he said: "I am still waiting to see if they come to SA to confess what has taken place. Yes, I am a Roman Catholic so I do believe that at some point you need to confess for wrongdoing."

Buthelezi said while the South African economy faced many fiscal risks, Treasury could not let up on investing aggressively in infrastructure, as it would "unlock opportunity, access and prosperity for all South Africans".

"As much as we would need to curb spending, we have to grow our way to a prosperous economy. We need to boost infrastructure. We need business and society to enter with us into a new social compact," he said.

Motlanthe urged government and business alike to commit themselves to developing infrastructure that is better spread throughout the country to address the inequitable past.

"While gains have been made, challenges endure. Large-scale changes are needed to foster developments and conjunctions. Infrastructure is a long-term endeavour that requires careful long-term planning as it is multi-administration in nature," said Motlanthe.

He said key agents of infrastructure development, state-owned enterprises, should have the highest standards.

With committed leadership, good governance and the resources of its people, Africa could turn the tide of underdevelopment, he said.