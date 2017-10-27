National

OR Tambo airport warns of long delays on airport routes due to protest

Trucks and taxis have blocked the R21 and R24 routes to the airport

27 October 2017 - 07:48 Staff Writer
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Routes to OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg have been blocked by protesting truck and taxi drivers‚ airport officials said on Friday.

"It has been brought to our attention by the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department and the South African Police Service that the R21 and R24 are being blocked by protesting metered taxis and truck drivers‚" airport spokesperson Leigh Gunkel-Keuler said.

"We have been informed that it is the specific intention of the protesting drivers to block access to OR Tambo International Airport.

"The police are on high alert in and around the airport precinct.

"Passengers and travellers to the airport need to proceed with caution as they make their way to the airport, as we are not yet able to gauge the impact this will have on access to the airport this morning.

"However, what is known is that road travellers on both the R21 and R24 this morning may experience major delays."

