Malusi Gigaba defends the budget that has everyone worried
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has defended his candid medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) to investors.
Speaking ahead of a closed session with investors at the JSE in Cape Town, Gigaba said: "We’ve opened the books and told the country and painted a gloomy picture…. Had we tried to spin the story and say to SA that things are not what they seem to be, we would have been dishonest."
He explained that the purpose of the medium-term budget was to convey that the situation in the economy is tough.
"We need to go beyond business as usual in order to grow the economy. Building confidence is actually one of the easiest and cheapest stimulus (measures) that you can inject in the economy. Investors want to see us building confidence," he said.
This could be achieved through solving the mining impasse, implementing policy reforms, putting energy into reforming state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and re-establishing confidence in SOEs.
Responding to criticism that he had kicked the can down the road, Gigaba gave an assurance that the government was taking necessary and immediate action.
"There are very serious decisions that we need to take in the context of the impending ANC national conference. Are we going to be hamstrung, or are we going to kick the can? No, we are certainly going to take decisions prior to the conference.
"Whoever wins wouldn’t want to inherit a wasteland."
He said that at the budget review next February, Treasury would deal more concretely with expenditure measures.
There would be new budget pressures such as free higher education, he said.
Additional concrete steps would be announced, including a stimulus package focused on tourism and manufacturing to assist the economy to grow.
Gigaba said the government was committed to maintaining fiscal consolidation despite criticism that it had strayed from this path.
On Thursday, credit ratings agency Fitch said: "This suggests that the change in direction of policy making away from a focus on fiscal consolidation that we anticipated as a consequence of March’s Cabinet reshuffle is under way and occurring faster than we had expected."
