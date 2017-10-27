The relationship between the ANC and its alliance partners has reached an all-time low.

This was the consensus reached at a meeting in Johannesburg on Thursday between the South African Communist Party (SACP)‚ the union federation Cosatu‚ the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco), and the ANC.

"The alliance partners are in agreement that alliance relations are currently at their lowest levels and committed to a series of measures to address this situation‚" they said in a joint statement on Friday.

Tensions within the alliance have spilled over into the public domain and were further strained after President Jacob Zuma reshuffled his Cabinet last week‚ removing higher education minister Blade Nzimande, who is also general-secretary of the SACP.

The reshuffle was alluded to in the statement: "The meeting discussed the prerogative of the president‚ premiers and mayors to appoint and release members of Cabinet‚ executive councils and mayoral committees.

"Alliance partners highlighted the importance of appropriate consultation and reconfirmed the necessity for the alliance to make meaningful input into strategic decisions."

There was consensus that workers’ assets in the Government Employees Pension Fund and Public Investment Corporation be "treated with meticulous care" but also be used to "further developmental objectives."

On the economy‚ concern was raised about ballooning debt levels. "Inequality‚ poverty and unemployment are exacerbated by the low growth levels of our economy‚" the alliance partners said.