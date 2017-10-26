National

MEDIUM-TERM BUDGET

Wages threaten public services

Provincial health departments are especially vulnerable as their spending on staff has been increasing steadily

26 October 2017 - 05:57 Tamar Kahn
Michael Sachs. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Michael Sachs. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

The growing public-sector wage bill is eating away at provincial budgets, forcing them to run up huge debts to keep services running, according to Treasury.

Nowhere is this more apparent than in the public health sector, which accounted for R13.8bn of the R26.4bn in accruals accumulated by the provinces by the end of the 2016-17 fiscal year.

The worst offender was the Gauteng health department, which had accruals of R7bn by March 31, followed by the Eastern Cape (R1.9bn) and KwaZulu-Natal (R1.3bn).

"Compensation is driving the overspending in provinces, particularly in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal," said the Treasury’s deputy director-general for intergovernmental relations, Malijeng Ngqaleni.

Trade unions and the government are gearing up for a crucial round of wage talks. Unions have tabled a demand for a general salary increase of 10%-12% with the Public Sector Co-ordinating Bargaining Council. The medium-term expenditure framework provides for an overall increase of 7.3% a year.

Medium-term budget

All the news, views and analysis
Economy
16 hours ago

"It is in the interest of labour, the public and government that a balanced compromise is reached," Treasury budget office head Michael Sachs said. "Many national departments are going to struggle to come in on budget next year. There is a major risk facing the fiscus on their compensation budgets alone and that’s with no headcount growth and a CPI [consumer price index] adjustment."

The Treasury gave detailed figures on public sector employment trends over the past decade. Sachs said this was intended to inform the debate on remuneration.

IT IS IN THE INTEREST OF LABOUR, PUBLIC AND GOVERNMENT THAT A COMPROMISE IS REACHED.

The medium-term budget policy statement released on Wednesday by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba contains an additional annex on public sector compensation.

The data show a rapid expansion of the civil service until it reached a peak of 1.33-million employees in 2012-13, after which there was a modest decline to 1.30-million employees in 2016-17.

Yet remuneration per employee continued to rise steadily, driving up the wage bill and commanding an ever-growing proportion of budget allocations. Between 2008-09 and 2016-17, compensation spending grew 37% in real terms — or about 4% a year.

Teachers and nurses accounted for a large part of this growth: their remuneration has on average outpaced inflation by more than two percentage points for the past seven years, according to the Treasury. Its analysis shows promotions and pay-scale progressions have increased the state’s wage bill by 1.5% a year.

"While progressions and promotions are intended as performance-linked incentives, in many sectors they have become automatic," says the policy statement.

Provincial health department spending on staff grew from 57% of their total expenditure in 2008-09 to 63.2% in 2016-17. Limpopo’s personnel spending ballooned from 58.9% to 71% of its budget over this period.

kahnt@businesslive.co.za

The fiscal path the budget statement presents clearly cannot be sustained

Without well-considered reform in the political construct at the December ANC electoral conference, the stakes have risen for a profoundly negative ...
Opinion
14 hours ago

FULL SPEECH: Gigaba frank on state of SA economy in budget debut

Read the full speech by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba in his maiden budget address
National
16 hours ago

IN A NUTSHELL: Malusi Gigaba’s bleak medium-term budget defers tough calls

The deficit balloons to fund state-owned enterprises, with a plan to pawn part of the state’s Telkom stake to help plug the gap, and tough calls to ...
Economy
17 hours ago

WATCH IN FULL: Medium-term budget policy speech

Watch as Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba deliver the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement
National
17 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Jeering MPs, a snoozing Zuma and tragic SA
National
2.
Full cost of university fees in 2018 requires an ...
National / Education
3.
Students call for release of report on varsity ...
National / Education
4.
Wages threaten public services
National

Related Articles

Rand hedges lift JSE into positive territory despite woeful budget statement
Markets

Kodwa claps, but everyone else sees the writing on the wall after Gigaba’s ...
Economy

ANALYSIS: Malusi Gigaba’s half-baked budget flops
News & Fox

Anger and anxiety as Zuma keeps mum on the report about free education
National / Education

Wage deal public servants want may bust expenditure targets, Gigaba warns in ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.