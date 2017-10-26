State-owned companies to spend R403bn on infrastructure in the next three years

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba estimated that over the medium-term expenditure framework, government would spend R948bn, or 5.9% of gross domestic product (GDP), on infrastructure in a bid to boost growth and employment.

This is less than the R987.4bn Gigaba’s predecessor, Pravin Gordhan, announced in the 2016 medium-term budget policy statement.

Tabling his first medium-term budget policy statement in Parliament on Wednesday, Gigaba said the majority of economic infrastructure would be provided by state-owned companies, which would spend R402.9bn in the medium term.

He said municipalities were projected to spend R197bn and provincial governments R208bn in the medium-term period.

Education was projected to spend R44bn building and refurbishing schools, libraries and laboratories.

"Government is embarking on a number of initiatives in infrastructure in order to improve the quality of our infrastructure spending. This includes maintenance of existing infrastructure, improved procurement of infrastructure projects, and better conditional grant terms to eliminate inefficiencies and underspending," Gigaba said.

He said Cabinet had approved a budget facility for infrastructure, which aimed to overcome the shortcomings in the planning and execution of large infrastructure projects.

The facility had already started considering proposals for construction in water, rail, broadband and court buildings, he said.