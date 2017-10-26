SA-Italy summit ends with agreement with Namibia’s Erongo region

The fourth SA-Italy summit ended in Johannesburg on Wednesday, and was closed by Gauteng premier David Makhura, who signed a co-operation agreement with Namibia’s Erongo Region.

The agreement aims to strengthen economic co-operation between the two regions.

More than 200 business leaders took part in the summit, together with representatives from several European and African countries, including two government ministries, from Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The annual summit was started by The European House–Ambrosetti, a leading Italian management consulting firm and think tank. Valerio De Molli, managing partner and CEO of the Ambrosetti Group, said Italy was the top EU investor in Africa in 2015 and the third in 2016.

"Our summit’s purpose is to help in building better mutual knowledge, personal feeling and trust, providing valuable knowledge about the opportunities coming from further engagement between Italy and SA, Europe and Africa," said De Molli.

Makhura said the idea was to expand regional-provincial collaboration among governors, premiers and mayors on trade and sustainable development goals in the different regions of the continent and across the world.

Italy accounts for 7% of SA’s trade with Europe and 8% of Gauteng’s global trade.

Makhura said trade between SA and Italy has increased by 35% in the past five years, from R32bn in 2011 to R44bn in 2016. "This is the age of cities. This is the age of regions. We, as local and regional leaders, have an important role to play in changing our countries for the better.

Last year, Gauteng signed a co-operation agreement with Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region.

Makhura said he was hoping that universities and other innovation, research and development institutions would be brought into the summit programme next year.

The summit this year had produced two position papers, on energy and transportation infrastructure.

The energy paper suggested strategic investment partnerships between South African and Italian companies, particularly in midstream and downstream segments of the electricity value chain.

"[The partnerships] could allow improvements in the performance of electricity transmission grids without compromising the pursuit of ... public ownership and without pressuring public finances," according to the paper.

The paper on transportation infrastructure highlighted that SA could play a greater role in developing the interconnectedness of the Southern African region. This included things such as digital logistics and track and trace, among others as areas of co-operation.