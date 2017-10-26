SA getting wired with IOX Cable and Alcatel Submarine Networks

SA is getting more wired to the outside world thanks to a project by Mauritius-based IOX Cable and French multinational Alcatel Submarine Networks.

The partners announced on Thursday that work had commenced on laying an 8,850km cable under the Indian Ocean linking East London to Puducherry, India via various islands, including Mauritius, Rodrigues and La Réunion.

"The ultra-high speed IOX Cable system will connect Mauritius and Rodrigues to the east coast of SA on one side and the east coast of India on the other. The system will deliver an ultimate design capacity of more than 54 terabits (Tbits) per second and will also reinforce Mauritius as a hub in Sub-Saharan Africa," IOX Cable founder and CEO Arunachalam Kandasamy said in a statement.

The cable will provide a new alternative path for connecting Asia and Africa, and onwards to Europe and the US, Alcatel Submarine Networks president Philippe Piron said.

"The contract is in force and the system is targeted to be completed in 2019. This is a significant achievement in making the Indian Ocean islands a key gateway between Asia and Africa with onward connectivity to Europe, Middle East and the Americas," Kandasamy said.

"We would like to thank Alcatel Submarine Networks for their strategic support from the early stages of the project and we look forward to delivering an ultra-high speed open-access cable system that will significantly enhance the broadband infrastructure of today’s digital economy."