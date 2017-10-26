The appointment of the chief of police in the City of Ekurhuleni has been completed, after a challenge to the move failed in court.

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina made the announcement in council on Thursday, following a heated debate about the status of the chief of police in the metro.

Earlier in 2017‚ the city approved the appointment of Isaac Mapiyeye, but an affected party took the matter to court‚ challenging the council’s decision.

The EFF posed a question to the member of the mayoral committee for community safety, Vivian Chauke, as to why the chief of police had not yet signed an employment contract.

Chauke declined to answer the question‚ saying the matter was before the courts. But members of the EFF refused to accept this response‚ saying the position of chief of police was too important and the public had the right to know who was responsible for safety in the metro.

Council speaker Patricia Khumalo read the rules of council to the EFF councillors‚ which state that matters before the courts cannot be discussed in council.

When the previous police chief‚ Bafana Mahlabe‚ resigned abruptly in November 2016 after serving for only a year‚ Mapiyeye was appointed to act in his position. The city then began looking for a candidate while Mapiyeye was the acting chief of police.

EFF councillor Julius Mdluli explained why he believed the matter had to be cleared in council: "Currently the chief of police is working and appointed by council. In normal terms, he cannot be signing a contract while his appointment is being dealt with in court."

"We are raising this issue to get an understanding whether council was coerced to approve his appointment as chief of police‚" he said.

"If the matter is in court, it means that he has not signed the contract. That is what we want to know. Has he signed a contract with the city or not? They are simply dilly-dallying‚" he said.

Chief whip Jongizizwe Dlabathi later explained how Mapiyeye’s appointment was done: "All the recruitment processes were followed. That is in terms of qualification‚ experience‚ interviews as well as the psychometric test. In view of the overall assessment of all these processes‚ an item was brought to council with a recommendation that the current person [Mapiyeye]‚ who was recommended‚ be appointed by council."

Dlabathi added:"Council satisfied itself in view of that report that all processes had been followed. When council [approves]‚ the next thing that must happen is the process of administration. Council approves the appointment; administration must therefore ensure that issues of performance contracts are put in place.

"What we understood immediately after the appointment is that there was a legal contestation‚" he added. "Then it became a subjudice matter. But the report that we are getting today is that as the city‚ we have won the case in court. Hence the chief of police has signed the contract."