This was the first time De Lille spoke out about allegations of possible irregularities on money spent for security upgrades at her home. The claims were first raised by safety and security mayoral committee member JP Smith in a letter to DA leadership.

"I want to also submit two documents that must go for the record of council about what the city spent on security upgrades at my house. And like all other mayors before me‚ they had an assessment done by police and then after that [they were fitted]‚" said De Lille.

She said the same thing had been done for former mayors‚ including Helen Zille‚ Dan Plato and Nomaindia Mfeketo.

De Lille said she implemented fewer security measures than police suggested.

"Mr speaker‚ if I had to agree to all the security upgrades at my house‚ I was going to live in a jail. What the police suggested was even changing my tiles on my roof because they were not fireproof‚" she said.

De Lille said police went as far as suggesting she install a Trellidor security gate in the passage in front of her bedroom — something she said would have made her feel like she was in prison.

She said she had also rejected suggestions that her windows should be made "burglar proof". In addition De Lille said she was paying ADT Security for her safety.

De Lille said the city‚ following her protestations‚ ended up paying R140,139.38 for security gates for her sunroom‚ her study‚ a flat window and a garage door. She said cameras‚ which she had bought herself‚ were now packed in boxes as security took them down‚ and replaced them.

All her receipts were with her lawyers‚ she said.

De Lille and Smith have been embroiled in a public spat. Both were placed on special leave and gagged by the DA after the mayor threatened to unleash her lawyers on her colleagues.

The beef between the two was sparked by the disbandment of the city’s special investigative unit‚ which falls under Smith’s portfolio.