National

‘I believe Khwezi believes she was raped,’ Lindiwe Sisulu says on radio

The human settlements minister said she ‘understood the outcome of this particular unfortunate debacle to have been one where perhaps there was a misunderstanding of intent’

26 October 2017 - 13:18 Nomahlubi Jordaan
Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has disclosed her thoughts on the woman who accused President Jacob Zuma of rape.

"Yes‚ I believe Khwezi. I understood the outcome of this particular unfortunate debacle to have been one where perhaps there was a misunderstanding of intent‚" Sisulu said in a radio interview on Thursday.

"I believe Khwezi. She was brought up with my children. She was like a daughter to me‚" she told host Eusebius McKaiser.

Asked to elaborate‚ she said: "I believe she believes she was raped. I don’t know if I have evidence to say she was raped."

PALESA MORUDU: The children of the revolution speak

‘While the revolution may be leading us towards national suicide, Msimang and Tlhabi remind us that this path is not an option’
Opinion
16 days ago

Why, a decade on, a new book on Zuma’s rape trial has finally hit home

Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo (Khwezi), the woman who accused Zuma of rape as the ANC she loved stayed largely silent, is now given a voice, writes ...
Opinion
19 days ago

She said South Africans should not be concerned about whether victims of abuse are believed or not‚ but on changing perceptions.

"We must fight to push the boundaries of patriarchy. It’s a question of whether we have necessary structures to support them [victims of abuse]‚ not whether we believe them or not."

Sisulu said Khwezi was like one of Zuma’s children.

"I believe there was a strong relationship between the president and Khwezi. She was part of the children in the house. She was like one of President Zuma’s children."

Fezekile Ntsukela "Khwezi" Kuzwayo‚ accused Zuma of raping her at his home in Johannesburg in 2005. Zuma was deputy president of the country at the time.

Zuma denied the allegations‚ saying the sex was consensual, and he was found not guilty in 2006.

Khwezi‚ who was HIV-positive‚ went into exile following the trial after receiving death threats. She returned to the country in 2016, and later died.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
‘I believe Khwezi believes she was raped,’ ...
National
2.
SAP discloses SA unit's Gupta kickbacks
National
3.
State-owned companies to spend R403bn on ...
National
4.
Labour Court backs Sun City’s axing of workers ...
National / Labour

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.