If Gigaba did not respond‚ the city would have no choice but to hold an urgent adjustment budget meeting next week. "I am appealing to the minister directly to please respond to my correspondence to allow us to have a special adjustment budget‚" said De Lille. "We have the money for the augmentation schemes in the system but the biggest stumbling block in our plans is getting approval from Minister Gigaba."

Half of Cape Town businesses say the drought has become a threat to their survival‚ according to a survey by the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It also found that the water crisis had caused 23% of firms to delay or halt new investments.

"It is clear we have a major crisis on our hands and it is time to slash the red tape and take emergency measures‚" chamber president Janine Myburgh said on Thursday. "Normal bureaucratic procedures were not designed to deal with emergencies."

The survey also asked businesses how they were dealing with the water crisis. Nearly 41% said they had halved their water consumption and 26% said they had reduced consumption by 25%.

Nearly half said they had developed long-term plans to make their businesses less dependent on municipal water. In response to the question: "Do you think the city council has done enough to prepare for the water shortage", 92.8% said no.

Myburgh said businesses particularly hard hit by the crisis were hotels‚ guest houses‚ catering firms‚ restaurants and others who provided services for the tourist industry. Landscaping and gardening services were already shedding jobs.

A variety of manufacturing operations were affected as water was an essential item in production and cleaning. Said one respondent: "Without water‚ we close down."