Ayanda Dlodlo welcomes Mkuseli Apleni back at home affairs

Fireblade is involved in protracted legal action with the Department of Home Affairs, which denied the firm’s request to install immigration and customs services at the terminal.

On the "precautionary" suspension, it was alleged that Mkhize had exercised powers that were reserved for the president and that had not been delegated to her.

Apleni had submitted that the reasons advanced by the minister for his suspension were invalid, irrational and procedurally unfair, and that Mkhize did not have the power to suspend him — only the president could as he was the authority who had hired him.

Judge Hans Fabricius found that Mkhize was not given such power as the extension of Apleni’s employment contract was approved by the Cabinet, and that the president was the head of the Cabinet.

"The only way in which the minister would have been empowered to suspend him and exercise the power she purported to exercise, was if she had a proper and lawful delegation from the president, which has not occurred," Judge Fabricius said. "The precautionary suspension was ... unlawful and the minister acted ultra vires [beyond one’s legal power]."

Judge Fabricius set aside Apleni’s precautionary suspension and ordered that the minister pay the costs.

Apleni will brief the media at a news conference in Pretoria on Thursday on the judgment.

Dlodlo has welcomed the court judgment.

"The minister has accordingly welcomed the director-general back to his post at the department," said her spokesman Mava Scott.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za