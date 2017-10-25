Zuma abandons part of bid to have state capture report sent back to public protector

Madonsela decided on the remedial action, as she did not have the resources to complete the investigations, while the decision to have Mogoeng select the judge was intended to prevent a conflict of interest in the investigation.

Zuma’s son Duduzane Zuma and his friends the Guptas are at the heart of allegations of state capture.

Advocate Ishmael Semenya, for Zuma, told the court in a late about-turn in his answering arguments on Tuesday, that if the review did not succeed, it would mean that the remedial action stood as it was.

However, if the review did succeed and the remedial action were set aside, it is not clear what would happen, as there is no direct indication from the President that he would definitely institute a judicial commission of inquiry into the allegations around state capture.

The second part of the relief that Zuma was seeking was that if the remedial action were set aside, it must then go back to the public protector for further investigation. This is thus no longer the case.