UDM, COPE, EFF in court to force Zuma to appoint state capture inquiry

25 October 2017 - 12:00 Claudi Mailovich
Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS

The United Democratic Movement (UDM), the Congress of the People (COPE) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have asked a full bench of judges in the High Court in Pretoria for an order in which the president is compelled to implement the public protector’s remedial action in the State of Capture report.

Advocate Dali Mpofu SC, for the UDM and COPE, who submitted heads of arguments together with the EFF, relayed a draft order to the court in which it asks that the remedial action be declared binding.

President Jacob Zuma brought a review application to have the public protector’s remedial action reviewed and set aside, in which she orders him to establish a judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, for which Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng must select a judge to head the inquiry.

The public protector decided on the remedial action, as she did not have the resources to complete the investigations, while the decision to have Mogoeng select the judge was intended to prevent a conflict of interest in the investigation.

Zuma’s son Duduzane and his friends the Guptas are at the heart of allegations of state capture.

Mpofu also asks in the draft order that the president’s failure to comply with the remedial action be declared inconsistent with the Constitution.

The draft order further states that the order must be delivered to the chief justice within five days, and that the president must appoint the judicial commission of inquiry within 15 days of the order.

Mogoeng would have five days to give the president one name of a judge he should appoint within five days of receiving the order, if the draft order is granted.

The draft order also asks that the court order that the commission be given powers of evidence collection that are no less than those of the public protector.

Advocate Steven Budlender for the DA, who also opposes the review application, said it was not unusual that the public protector direct senior government officials to exercise their executive powers, as this had happened in the past.

He said the only thing that was unusual was that this matter involved the president.

