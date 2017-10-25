UDM, COPE, EFF in court to force Zuma to appoint state capture inquiry

The public protector decided on the remedial action, as she did not have the resources to complete the investigations, while the decision to have Mogoeng select the judge was intended to prevent a conflict of interest in the investigation.

Zuma’s son Duduzane and his friends the Guptas are at the heart of allegations of state capture.

Mpofu also asks in the draft order that the president’s failure to comply with the remedial action be declared inconsistent with the Constitution.

The draft order further states that the order must be delivered to the chief justice within five days, and that the president must appoint the judicial commission of inquiry within 15 days of the order.

Mogoeng would have five days to give the president one name of a judge he should appoint within five days of receiving the order, if the draft order is granted.

The draft order also asks that the court order that the commission be given powers of evidence collection that are no less than those of the public protector.

Advocate Steven Budlender for the DA, who also opposes the review application, said it was not unusual that the public protector direct senior government officials to exercise their executive powers, as this had happened in the past.

He said the only thing that was unusual was that this matter involved the president.