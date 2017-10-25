Trade committee probe into localisation policy gets into gear

Parliament’s trade and industry portfolio committee is forging ahead with its inquiry into SA’s localisation policy and its implementation by state-owned firms and public sector entities.

The committee resolved on Tuesday to have its initial briefing with stakeholders regarding the purpose and objectives of the inquiry into compliance with the localisation and local public procurement policy before November 11.

The committee would determine the time frames of the inquiry at the beginning of 2018 after the parliamentary recess, chairwoman Joan Fubbs said.

It envisaged that the inquiry would include public hearings with Transnet, the Passenger Rail Agency of SA, original equipment manufacturers, government departments overseeing specific areas and any relevant stakeholders, she said.

This followed a meeting with Transnet in September, when the committee expressed its concern regarding a perception that state-owned entities were not implementing the localisation policy effectively, she said.