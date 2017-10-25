Tightly stretched fiscus means students’ demands will remain unmet
Covering the full cost of study for the minority of university students who currently qualify for assistance from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) would require an extra R10.7bn for the 2018 academic year, the Treasury said on Wednesday, as it sought to highlight the potential strain on the fiscus should students’ demands for free higher education be met.
The government has yet to make a decision on whether to scrap university fees. President Jacob Zuma has received the final report of a commission he established to look into university fees, but he has yet to make it public.
Last year NSFAS provided financial assistance to 225,950 university students who came from families with an income below R122,000 a year, a threshold that meant NSFAS reached about 30% of university students. NSFAS loans and bursaries cover only part of the costs facing qualifying students.
"If NSFAS were to cover the full cost of study for the 30% of undergraduates who currently qualify, the scheme would require about R10.7bn in the 2018 academic year in addition to the R11.4bn currently available," the Treasury said in the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).
The Treasury said it was working with universities to verify the number of students from middle-income households who might qualify for support if the income threshold was adjusted upwards.
It published data showing the extent of the funding shortfall for various scenarios covering different proportions of the student body, ranging from 30% to 75% of undergraduates. Paying for the full cost of study for 75% of university undergraduates would create a shortfall of R40.7bn in 2018, or R138.9bn over the next three years.
In the MTBPS, the Treasury also drew attention to the gap in funding for students attending technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges, who also get support from NSFAS.
In 2016, NSFAS provided support to 225,557 TVET college students who came from families with a household income of less than R122,000 a year, representing about 70% of full-time equivalent students.
"Covering the full cost of study for all TVET students, while ensuring that adequate programme funding is available, would require an additional R7.1bn next year in addition to the R10bn already allocated, or R23.5bn over the next three years," the Treasury said.
Consolidated post-school education and training expenditure is set to rise by 8.2% over the medium term, making it the fastest growing function. Expenditure will grow from R76.7bn in 2017-18 to R80.1bn in 2018-19, and will then rise to R88.8bn in 2019-20 and to R97bn in the outer year.
Within this funding envelope, NSFAS has been allocated over R40bn for a three-year period starting in 2017-18, which the Treasury says will support more than 450,000 students from poor families.
The government also proposes allocating R11.1bn over the medium term for infrastructure projects at higher education institutions, and will prioritise student accommodation.
The Department of Higher Education and Training is refining a proposal to provide 300,000 new beds at public universities and TVET colleges by 2026.
Consolidated basic education expenditure will increase by 7.5% over the medium term, rising from R230.8bn in 2017-18 to R249.8bn in 2018-19, and will then rise to R267.2bn in 2019-2020 and to R286.5bn in the outer year.
