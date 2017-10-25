On Wednesday, the ANC majority on the parliamentary portfolio committee on justice used its majority to stop the inquiry into the fitness of public protector Busi Mkhwebane to hold office.

In one of the most ill-tempered and partisan parliamentary committee sittings since the Nkandla inquiry‚ committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga (ANC) upheld every point of order raised by the ANC and overruled every point of order raised by the opposition.

The committee dealt with a referral to it by speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete, of a complaint by DA chief whip John Steenhuisen that Mkhwebane was unfit to be public protector. This was after a judge had found she had overreached her powers when she instructed that the mandate of the Reserve Bank be changed‚ and instructed the portfolio committee (which does not have the power) to change the Constitution accordingly.

Despite an earlier indication that he might recuse himself as chairperson because he was so deeply involved with the matter‚ Motshekga said he had reconsidered his position and would not recuse himself after all.

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach set the tone for the opposition parties (the DA‚ EFF‚ African Christian Democratic Party and National Freedom Party) by asking what form the inquiry would take.

From the chair‚ Motshekga‚ in turn‚ set the tone for the ANC by arguing that the committee must first decide whether an inquiry was necessary‚ and not "put the cart before the horse".